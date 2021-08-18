Global Workplace Services Market 2019 Size, Share, Revenue, Regional Overview, Key Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Business Growth Opportunity till 2023

Global Workplace Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Workplace Services provides employees (and some non-employees) with the right work environment (physical, technological, and organizational) at the right time and the right place for the right cost, enabling the organization to achieve its business goals.

According to this study, over the next five years the Workplace Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workplace Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workplace Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

DXC Technology (US)

Wipro (India)

IBM (US)

TCS (India)

Atos (France)

NTT DATA (Japan)

HCL (India)

Fujitsu (Japan)

CompuCom (US)

Cognizant (US)

Unisys (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

T-Systems (Germany)

Zensar (India)

This study considers the Workplace Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud Based

On Premises

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Managed Communication

Collaboration Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed IT Asset Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Workplace Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Workplace Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Workplace Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Workplace Services by Players

4 Workplace Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Workplace Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 DXC Technology (US)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Workplace Services Product Offered

11.1. DXC Technology (US) Workplace Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 DXC Technology (US) News

11.2 Wipro (India)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Workplace Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Wipro (India) Workplace Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Wipro (India) News

11.3 IBM (US)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Workplace Services Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM (US) Workplace Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM (US) News

11.4 TCS (India)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Workplace Services Product Offered

11.4.3 TCS (India) Workplace Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 TCS (India) News

11.5 Atos (France)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Workplace Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Atos (France) Workplace Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Atos (France) News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

