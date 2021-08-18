Hair Color Products Market 2019-2025, by Henkel, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Coty, Avon Products, Combe, Conair, Estée Lauder
The global Hair Color Products market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hair Color Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Hair Color Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hair Color Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hair Color Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hair Color Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Henkel
Kao Corporation
L’Oréal
Coty
Avon Products
Combe
Conair
Estée Lauder Companies
Godrej Consumer Products
Revlon
Shiseido Company
World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)
Hoyu
Market size by Product
Temporary Hair Dye
Semi-permanent Hair Dye
Permanent Hair Dye
Market size by End User
Home Use
Commercial Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
