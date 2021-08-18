HEAT RECOVER STEAM GENERATOR GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Heat Recover Steam Generator market for 2018-2023.
A heat recovery steam generator or HRSG is an energy recovery heat exchanger that recovers heat from a hot gas stream. It produces steam that can be used in a process (cogeneration) or used to drive a steam turbine (combined cycle).
Globally, the HRSG industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of HRSG is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their HRSG and related services. At the same time, some countries such as South Korea, Italy and USA are remarkable in the global HRSG industry because of their market share and technology status of HRSG.
The consumption volume of HRSG is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of HRSG industry may not keep stable. But it is surely forecasted that the market of HRSG is still promising.
The product average price declined in the past few years due to the market competition, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of Chinese manufacturers will enter the industry.
The key drivers identified in heat recovery steam generator market are the growing need for energy efficient sources, allocation of government incentives for achieving better energy efficiency levels, reduction in carbon emissions, proposed investment plans in energy sector by government and major companies. However, high capital cost and limited product differentiation are the key challenges faced by manufacturers in heat recovery steam generator market.
Although the market competition of HRSG is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of HRSG and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Heat Recover Steam Generator will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2770 million by 2023, from US$ 2230 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heat Recover Steam Generator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Vertical
Horizontal
Segmentation by application:
Power Generation
Heating
Desalination
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
BHI
Foster Wheeler
Nooter Eriksen
CMI Energy
Alstom Power
Doosan E&C
NEM Energy
VOGT Power
STF
Babcock & Wilcox
Mitsubishi
Hangzhou Boiler
703 Institute
Wuxi Huaguang
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Heat Recover Steam Generator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Heat Recover Steam Generator market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Heat Recover Steam Generator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Segment by Type
2.2.1 Vertical
2.2.2 Horizontal
2.3 Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Heat Recover Steam Generator Segment by Application
2.4.1 Power Generation
2.4.2 Heating
2.4.3 Desalination
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator by Players
3.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Heat Recover Steam Generator Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 BHI
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.1.3 BHI Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 BHI News
12.2 Foster Wheeler
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.2.3 Foster Wheeler Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Foster Wheeler News
12.3 Nooter Eriksen
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.3.3 Nooter Eriksen Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Nooter Eriksen News
12.4 CMI Energy
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.4.3 CMI Energy Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 CMI Energy News
12.5 Alstom Power
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.5.3 Alstom Power Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Alstom Power News
12.6 Doosan E&C
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.6.3 Doosan E&C Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Doosan E&C News
12.7 NEM Energy
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.7.3 NEM Energy Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 NEM Energy News
12.8 VOGT Power
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.8.3 VOGT Power Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 VOGT Power News
12.9 STF
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Heat Recover Steam Generator Product Offered
12.9.3 STF Heat Recover Steam Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 STF News
……Continued
