HEAT RECOVER STEAM GENERATOR GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Heat Recover Steam Generator market for 2018-2023.

A heat recovery steam generator or HRSG is an energy recovery heat exchanger that recovers heat from a hot gas stream. It produces steam that can be used in a process (cogeneration) or used to drive a steam turbine (combined cycle).

Globally, the HRSG industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of HRSG is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their HRSG and related services. At the same time, some countries such as South Korea, Italy and USA are remarkable in the global HRSG industry because of their market share and technology status of HRSG.

The consumption volume of HRSG is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of HRSG industry may not keep stable. But it is surely forecasted that the market of HRSG is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the market competition, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of Chinese manufacturers will enter the industry.

The key drivers identified in heat recovery steam generator market are the growing need for energy efficient sources, allocation of government incentives for achieving better energy efficiency levels, reduction in carbon emissions, proposed investment plans in energy sector by government and major companies. However, high capital cost and limited product differentiation are the key challenges faced by manufacturers in heat recovery steam generator market.

Although the market competition of HRSG is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of HRSG and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Heat Recover Steam Generator will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2770 million by 2023, from US$ 2230 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heat Recover Steam Generator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Vertical

Horizontal

Segmentation by application:

Power Generation

Heating

Desalination

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BHI

Foster Wheeler

Nooter Eriksen

CMI Energy

Alstom Power

Doosan E&C

NEM Energy

VOGT Power

STF

Babcock & Wilcox

Mitsubishi

Hangzhou Boiler

703 Institute

Wuxi Huaguang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Heat Recover Steam Generator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Heat Recover Steam Generator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Heat Recover Steam Generator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

