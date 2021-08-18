Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Increasing burden of infectious diseases on healthcare system is a main concern across the globe and developing countries have heavy share of infectious disease burden. Burden of hepatitis C virus infection is growing over the years. According to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences India, approximately 3% of global population is infected with hepatitis C virus infection. HCV leads to chronic infection in 80% of infected patients. Initial testing for hepatitis C virus uses serological assays to detect antibodies against HCV in blood samples. As per recent guidelines for hepatitis C screening by Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC), cut-off ratio for anti HPV antibodies is added which helps to decide additional assays for confirmation of screening results. Nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) is used as a confirmatory test and to determine viral load. All positive antibody tests are followed by RNA test. Genotyping tests for HCV are used in clinical management of HPV to determine viral load and optimal duration of treatment. Long term Use of injection drugs, use of non-sterile needles for tattooing and body piercing etc. are common causes for spread of hepatitis C virus infection.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing incidence of hepatitis C virus infection is the major factor driving growth of global hepatitis C virus testing market. Inappropriate practices of blood donation is the major cause for spread of hepatitis C virus infection. Hepatitis C screening is the mandatory screening test prior to organ donation, and growing organ donation programs across the globe is expected to push the market growth. Launch of point of care testing products for HCV testing increases demand for HCV testing kits. In 2010, OraQuick HCV Rapid Antibody Test was approved by FDA which is now largely being used as an alternative to enzyme immunoassay testing for HCV. Application of new electrochemical immunosensor and genosensor technologies in HPV testing are expected to change conventional HPV testing practices. However, inadequate insurance coverage for hepatitis C testing and limited access to regular health care are the factors restraining the growth of global hepatitis C virus testing market.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global hepatitis C virus testing market has been segmented on the basis of test type, technique, end user, and geography.

Based on technique, global hepatitis C virus testing market is segmented as below:

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Others

Based on test type, global hepatitis C virus testing market is segmented as below:

HCV Antibody Tests

HCV Viral Load Tests

HCV Genotyping Tests

Based on end user, global hepatitis C virus testing market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Donation Centers

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Overview

Prevalence of hepatitis C is low when compared to hepatitis A and hepatitis B. Thus little efforts are being taken to develop novel tests for hepatitis C virus testing. Among all 3 test types, HCV antibody testing is expected to take highest share in global hepatitis C virus testing market, as antibody testing is the primary screening test for HCV testing and large population undergo routine HCV antibody testing. Among end users, diagnostic centers end user segment is expected to contribute highest market share in global HCV testing market.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, hepatitis C virus testing market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Western Europe is expected to dominate global hepatitis C virus testing market over the forecast period due to high incidence of HCV. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market for HCV testing. According to WHO, Eastern Mediterranean and European region have the highest prevalence of HCV with the prevalence of 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. HCV virus shows significant genetic variations in global population due to high rate of viral RNA mutation.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global hepatitis C virus testing market include OraSure Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Bayer AG, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioGenex, AccuQuick, Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.), STD Rapid Test Kits etc. among others.

