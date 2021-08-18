Hormonal Replacement Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Hormonal replacement therapy is a type of treatment wherein patients receive a course of hormones in order to get relieve from the menopause related problems. The therapy involves administration of synthetic estrogen and progesterone to overcome decreasing hormone level of women.

The most common signs and symptoms observed in patients with decreased hormone level are irregular menstrual cycles, and psychological symptoms (mood swings, anxiety, and urogenital symptoms). Venous thromboembolism, stroke, breast cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and gall bladder related disorders are some of the major adverse effects of hormonal replacement therapeutics.

Evestra Inc. is developing EC508 hormone replacement therapy for fertility related problems. Novo Nordisk A/S is another key player involved in development of hormone replacement therapy.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

