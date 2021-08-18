Hormone Refractory (Castration Resistant, Androgen-Independent) Prostate Cancer Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Prostate cancer occurs when cells in prostate glands grow uncontrollably. Prostate is an exocrine gland that makes the fluid part of semen and lie below the bladder in front of the rectum. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), 10.7% of all new cases of cancer in the U.S. are of prostate cancer.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1137

Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men. The symptoms of the disease include frequent urination, difficulty in holding urine, painful or burning sensation while urinating, blood in the urine, blood in semen, erectile dysfunction, and pain in the lower back or pelvis or thighs. The treatment options for prostate cancer include hormone therapy, chemotherapy and vaccine treatment.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/hormone-refractory-prostate-cancer-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The drug candidates of hormone refractory (castration resistant, androgen-independent) prostate cancer pipeline include, but not limited to, AT-001 and Rucaparib. Some of the companies having drugs in the hormone refractory (castration resistant, androgen-independent) prostate cancer pipeline includes GTx Inc., Immunomedics Inc., and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1137

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com