Hospital Bed Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, surging aging population, and development of advanced hospital bed solutions.

Based on the type of bed, the hospital bed market has been categorized into general, birthing, pediatric, pressure relief, and others. Of all types, the fastest growth during the forecast period in the global market is expected from general beds, with 5.8% CAGR, due to their low cost as compared to other beds.

On the basis of power, the hospital bed market has been categorized into manual, semi-electric, and electric beds. The manual bed category dominated this market during the historical period, with 49.1% contribution in 2017. Due to their economic viability, manual beds are highly preferred by the end users.

The tremendous improvement in healthcare infrastructure is boosting medical tourism in emerging economies, thereby increasing the demand for hospital beds in the region. Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Thailand have emerged as lucrative destinations for medical tourism, which further propels the growth of the hospital bed industry in APAC.

The companies operating in the hospital bed industry are acquiring related businesses of other companies for market expansion. For instance, in May 2017, Savaria Corporation acquired Span-America Medical Systems Inc., a manufacturer of therapeutic support surfaces and other related products, for approximately $80.2 million. This acquisition was aimed at providing Savaria Corporation with additional product line, new distribution channel, and increased presence in the U.S. market.

