HPV Testing 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

HPV Testing is mainly used in Cervical Cancer Screening. Cervical Cancer Screening is the biggest application. The main suppliers of HPV testing in the market include Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, BD and Seegene, Inc., Qiagen is the biggest supplier, in 2016 Qiagen revenue was about $ 194.13 million and in 2017 Qiagen revenue will be about $ 204.06 million.Global HPV testing market can be divided into two big markets: Europe and North America. North America is the largest HPV testing region, in 2016, North America HPV testing revenue was about $ 248.12 million in 2016, in 2017, USA HPV testing revenue will be about $ 270.49 million.

The global HPV Testing market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the HPV Testing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.