Hydrating Drinks Market 2025: Top Key Players PepsiCo, CytoSport Inc.

Market Introduction:

Hydrating drinks are all those hydrating beverages which act as the source of water for the individuals who consume it. Other than being a hydrating source, hydrating drinks also provides a variety of minerals and vitamins. Hydrating drinks are a fortified source of water which is beneficial for the consumers in some or the other way. Consumers belonging to any age-group can preferably go for hydrating drinks as due to their health-promoting benefits. Sportspersons readily prefer hydrating drink as it assists them to regain the energy by providing nutrients. The global hydrating drinks market is expected to witness considerable growth due to rising demand for sports-based hydrating beverages.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Hydrating drinks are a fortified source of hydration and are enriched with different kinds of proteins, vitamins and other minerals which is resulting in its rising consumption among a number of consumers across the globe. The availability of various flavored hydrating drinks acts as a cherry on top, as it provides a variety of soothing tastes to the consumers and promotes its sales. Hydrating drinks are a type of multi-functionalized drink which provides energy to the consumers. Increase in disposable incomes of the growing population and enhancement in “on the go” lifestyles of the consumers; is creating significant revenue generation in the global hydrating drinks market in the near future. The consumers are given the liberty to choose any of their preferred drink in the vast variety of hydrating drinks currently available in the market. The availability of hydrating drinks on e-commerce channels is further enhancing the sales of the hydrating drinks market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The hydrating drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the hydrating drinks market can be segmented into milk, juices, and sports drink. The milk segment can be further sub-segmented into flavored and non-flavored milk. On the basis of flavor, the hydrating drinks market can be segmented into the lemon, mango, grape, mixed fruits, and others. The demand for a particular flavored hydrated drink may vary from region to region. On the basis of end use, the hydrating drinks market is segmented into HoReCa and Household. Among both the segments, the consumption of hydrating drinks is more in the HoReCa segment. On the basis of the distribution channel, the hydrating drinks market is segmented into store-based retailing and online retailing. Store-based retailing can be further classified into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into a convenience store, mom and pop stores, discount stores, and hypermarkets or supermarkets. The traditional grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries, and others. Easy availability of hydrating drinks in different categories of stores is promoting the market.

Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of hydrating drinks is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The demand for hydrating drinks is increasing prominently in regions including North America, APEJ, and Western Europe. In different regions, different factors are promoting the use of hydrating drinks such as in APEJ increasing consumption of hydrating drinks among sportspersons and athletes are increasing the demand for sports drink which hydrates and energize them.

Market Key Players:

The key player in the hydrating drinks market only includes Gatorade The Sports Fuel Company, Flavorman, BA Sports Nutrition, LLC, All Sport, Inc., PepsiCo, CytoSport Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Advanced Food Concepts, Inc. among others.