Hypoxia Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Hypoxia is a condition characterized by inability of the tissues to receive an adequate oxygen supply. This condition is categorized into four types; hypoxic, stagnant, anaemic, fulminating, and histotoxic hypoxia. Hypoxic hypoxia is defined as the lack of oxygen in the arterial blood while in stagnant hypoxia, the rate at which blood circulates in the body is decreased.

Fulminating hypoxia is an induced type of hypoxia through inhalation of undiluted inert gases. The lack of the haemoglobin causes less intake of oxygen in the blood, resulting in the development of anaemic hypoxia.

Histotoxic hypoxia occurs due to cyanide poisoning, in which the tissues are unable to accept oxygen from capillaries. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing GBT440 as an abnormal haemoglobin modulator for the treatment of hypoxia. NuvOx Pharma LLC is in the process of developing NVX-108 for the treatment of hypoxia. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is also involved in the pipeline for Hypoxia.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

