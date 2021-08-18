Implantable Infusion Pump Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Implantable infusion pump is a medical device used to deliver the drug to the patients through intra-arterial, intra venous, subcutaneous, intraperitoneal, intrathecal route and epidural. This pump is surgically set in a subcutaneous pocket in the abdominal wall, and a catheter is strung into the desired place. The primary capacity of an implantable infusion pump is to convey fluids, for example, supplements, and drugs, into a patient’s body in a controlled fashion. Implantable infusion pumps are in boundless use in clinical settings, for example, hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and other. The dosage is individually adapted to each patient. The implantable infusion pumps need only to be refilled every 1 to 3 months. Medication application with the new implantable infusion pumps is dependable also, with no risk to drug addiction. Reactions are decreased to a very minimum level. These medical devices are considered therapeutically essential when used to deliver drugs having FDA approval for this course of getting to and for the related sign for the treatment of cancer mainly liver cancer, primary epithelial ovarian cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, severe/chronic/intractable pain and severe spasticity of cerebral origin in patients who are insensitive to stand for oral baclofen therapy. Driving functional mechanisms of implantable infusion pumps may include fluorocarbon propellant, peristalsis, osmotic pressure and piezoelectric disk benders.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the growth of implantable infusion pump market are increasing the prevalence rate of cancer, diabetes and obesity globally. A significant rise in implantable drug delivery procedures via surgeries is also responsible for the growing demand for infusion pumps. Primary practises are: the delivery of chemotherapy agents & analgesics; several implantable infusion pumps are industrially accessible to the end users which is going to drive the demand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The newly manufactured implantable infusion pumps deliver long-term drug infusion at variable or constant rate. Commitment to development from top manufacturers because of various elements, for example, developing pervasiveness of constant ailments alongside expanding the geriatric population, expanding appropriation of convenient & advanced implantable infusion pumps to lessen hospital’s facility use and enduring increment in surgical procedural volumes. Beside that advancement in technology and increase spending by manufacturers for production of more improved implantable infusion pumps will also boost the growth of this market especially in the U.S. and Western Europe. However, stringent FDA policies for the approval of implantable infusion pumps will restrain the growth of this market. Also, patient safety risks and medication errors while drug delivery associated with implantable infusion pumps in the desirable locations may act a constraint to the overall growth of the market. Product recalls and strict regulations for new products also may confine the growth of the overall implantable infusion pumps market during the forecast period.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market: Segmentation

The global implantable infusion pump market is classified on the basis of application and end user

Based On Product Type

Piston Type Infusion Pumps

Creeping Type Infusion Pumps

Based on Application

Cancer Treatment Cancer Pain Noncancerous Pain Mixed Sarcoma Skin Cancers Gastric Cancer

Spasticity

Analgesia

Diabetes Mellitus

Others

Based on End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Implantable Infusion Pump Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geographical region the implantable infusion pump market is segmented in seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global implantable infusion pump market due to high prevalence of cancer patients. After North America, implantable infusion pump market is followed by Western Europe and APEJ region. Increase spending by the manufacturer for the development of implantable infusion pump devices will responsible for the high growth of this market in Western Europe. APEJ region will show the rapid growth for the implantable infusion pumps devices market owing to rise in number of cancer, diabetes and obesity related problems.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in implantable infusion pump market identified across the value chain include Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Synapse Biomedical, Nevro Corporation, Neuropace, Cyberonics, FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC., and isomed.

