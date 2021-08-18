Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Factory automation standardizes industrial processes and ensures consistent, superior-quality results; thus, it has high demand in industries for reliable, qualitative manufacturing.

Moreover, it fulfils the demand of mass production in industries owing to its features such as minimal human intervention, improved quality, and lesser labor expenses, which culminate in minimum overall operational cost. The demand for factory automation has an additional boost due to the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 trend and IoT enabled smart technologies. However, the growth of factory automation is hindered due to high investment, limited availability of professionals, and inadequate awareness about security.

The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Controls and Factory Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

GE

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Omron

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Kuka

Keyence

Fanuc

Bosch Rexroth

Fuji Electric

Endress+Hauser

Hitachi

Segment by Type

By control systems

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

By components

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

Segment by Application

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Industrial Cyber Security

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Condition Monitoring

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Manufacturers

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

