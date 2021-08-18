Industrial Insulation Testers Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Every business and industrial facility contains electrical wires to distribute power for lighting, computers, electronic devices, and for multiple other purposes. These electrical wires are wrapped in various types of insulations which offer basic protection against the risk of fire and shock. Therefore, the demand for industrial insulation testers is increasing to detect the insulation failures and to keep the system operating as designed. Various industries are adopting industrial insulation testers to protect and extend the life of electrical systems and motors. Also, the growing demand for advanced industrial insulation testers for multifunction applications is creating potential growth opportunities for industrial insulation testers market.

Industrial insulation testers are the instruments which are used to measure the insulation resistance of electrical equipment and motors used in the industrial sector. The increasing adoption of advanced electrical instruments and machinery for industrial operations is driving the adoption of industrial insulation testers. Also, the growing demand for industrial safety equipment is propelling the growth of industrial insulation testers market. Moreover, with the emergence of advanced manufacturing technologies in various industrial sectors, the demand for industrial insulation testers is expected to proliferate.

Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Dynamics

The high installation of heavy electrical equipment or machinery in various industries such as oil & gas, power generation, automotive, and petrochemical is the key factor driving the growth of Industrial Insulation Testers market. Also, the rapid advancements and growth in electrical and electronics industry are also fuelling the growth of Industrial Insulation Testers market. In addition, the growing usage of industrial insulation testers for mandatory periodic safety tests in industries is boosting the growth of industrial insulation testers market. Apart from these, the increasing focus on preventive maintenance in industries and growing adoption of rugged electrical products are some of the factors which are driving the growth of industrial insulation testers market. Also, the growing number of electrification projects in various emerging economies is generating the rapid demand for industrial insulation testers.

The availability of alternatives to industrial insulation testers and less adoption of advanced industrial insulation testers in various small and medium sized industries are the major factors which hamper the growth of industrial insulation testers market.

Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Industrial Insulation Testers Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Analog

Rugged

Digital

Segmentation of Industrial Insulation Testers Market on the Basis of Operation Type:

Handheld

Portable

Fixed

Segmentation of Industrial Insulation Testers Market on the Basis of Industry:

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Petrochemical

Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global industrial insulation testers market are Yokogawa Corporation, Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Hioki Corporation, Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments, Megger, FLIR Systems, Amprobe, TES Electrical Electronic Corp., Fluke Corporation, Metrel, and B&K Precision Corporation.

Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to capture the significant market share in terms of value in industrial insulation testers market owing to the increasing electrification and related projects in various countries of the region such as India, Japan, and China. Also, the growing urbanization and growing regulations regarding preventive maintenance in various industries are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of industrial insulation testers market in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, North America and Europe are also expected to capture substantial market share in global industrial insulation testers market due to the rising adoption of advanced industrial insulation testers and high installations of heavy electrical equipment or machinery in various industrial sectors of the regions. Moreover, the presence of key industrial insulation testers providers in the U.S. is also supporting the significant growth of industrial insulation testers market in North America. Furthermore, the industrial insulation testers markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high growth rates owing to the rapid industrialization in various countries such as GCC Countries, Brazil, and Mexico and high adoption of industrial insulation testers in several oil & gas industries in the regions.