Intelligent Power Switches Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Intelligent power switches are used for high side and low side configurations and are designed for handling normal overload conditions in addition to several extraordinary conditions. Intelligent power switches are also called as smart power switches because of its advanced functionality.

The global intelligent power switches market is expected to witness robust growth through 2023 due to rising demand of intelligent power switches in automotive and industrial application across globe.

The global Intelligent Power Switches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intelligent Power Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Power Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RICOH Electronic Devices

International Rectifier

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Freescale Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ROHM Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

SCHUKAT electronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Side Switches

Low Side Switches

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Construction

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Intelligent Power Switches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Power Switches

1.2 Intelligent Power Switches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Power Switches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High Side Switches

1.2.3 Low Side Switches

1.3 Intelligent Power Switches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Power Switches Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Construction

1.4 Global Intelligent Power Switches Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Power Switches Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Intelligent Power Switches Market Size

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Power Switches Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Intelligent Power Switches Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intelligent Power Switches Business

7.1 RICOH Electronic Devices

7.1.1 RICOH Electronic Devices Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 RICOH Electronic Devices Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 International Rectifier

7.2.1 International Rectifier Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 International Rectifier Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 STMicroelectronics

7.3.1 STMicroelectronics Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 STMicroelectronics Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Infineon Technologies

7.4.1 Infineon Technologies Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Infineon Technologies Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Freescale Semiconductor

7.5.1 Freescale Semiconductor Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Freescale Semiconductor Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated

7.6.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ROHM Semiconductor

7.7.1 ROHM Semiconductor Intelligent Power Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Intelligent Power Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ROHM Semiconductor Intelligent Power Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



