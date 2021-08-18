Internet Security Audit Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Internet Security Audit Market:

Executive Summary

Internet security audit refers to the process of checking, reviewing and verifying the environment and activities of operational events according to certain security policies by using information such as records, system activities and user activities, so as to discover system vulnerabilities, intrusions or improve system performance.

In 2018, the global Internet Security Audit market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet Security Audit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Security Audit development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Intel Security

IBM

Cisco

Trend Micro

Dell

Check Point

Juniper Networks

Kaspersky

Hewlett Packard

Microsoft

Huawei

Palo Alto Networks

FireEye

AT&T Cybersecurity

AVG Technologies

Fortinet

ESET

Venustech

H3C Technologies

NSFOCUS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

System Level Audit

Application Level Audit

User Level Audit

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Education

Enterprise

Financial

Medical

Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

Telecommunication

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet Security Audit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet Security Audit development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet Security Audit are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet Security Audit Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 System Level Audit

1.4.3 Application Level Audit

1.4.4 User Level Audit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet Security Audit Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Enterprise

1.5.5 Financial

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

1.5.8 Telecommunication

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet Security Audit Market Size

2.2 Internet Security Audit Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet Security Audit Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Internet Security Audit Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet Security Audit Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Internet Security Audit Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Internet Security Audit Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Internet Security Audit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Internet Security Audit Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet Security Audit Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet Security Audit Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Internet Security Audit Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Internet Security Audit Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Symantec

12.1.1 Symantec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.2 Intel Security

12.2.1 Intel Security Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.2.4 Intel Security Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intel Security Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Cisco

12.4.1 Cisco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.5 Trend Micro

12.5.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.5.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.6 Dell

12.6.1 Dell Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dell Recent Development

12.7 Check Point

12.7.1 Check Point Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.7.4 Check Point Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Check Point Recent Development

12.8 Juniper Networks

12.8.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.8.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.9 Kaspersky

12.9.1 Kaspersky Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.9.4 Kaspersky Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Kaspersky Recent Development

12.10 Hewlett Packard

12.10.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction

12.10.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development

12.11 Microsoft

12.12 Huawei

12.13 Palo Alto Networks

12.14 FireEye

12.15 AT&T Cybersecurity

12.16 AVG Technologies

12.17 Fortinet

12.18 ESET

12.19 Venustech

12.20 H3C Technologies

12.21 NSFOCUS

Continuous…

