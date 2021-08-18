LADY’S WATCH MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Lady’s Watch market for 2018-2023.
A watch is a style statement designed to keep you on track.
The global watch market is highly competitive, and it is imperative for manufacturers to innovate to stay in the race continually. Offering innovative products periodically will accelerate market growth and generate high revenue, thereby driving the marketThere is an increasing focus on leading healthier lives, which has resulted in increased participation in sporting activities. This has propelled the demand for sports watches, which are ideal for use during running, biking, hiking, and other outdoor activities. The sports watches have built-in GPS, which allows the person to track distance, pace, calories burnt, and time. In addition to performance, these watches can also keep track of altitude, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Lady’s Watch will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lady’s Watchmarket by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Mechanical
Quartz
Smart
Segmentation by application:
Watch store
Specilist retailer
Online
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Swatch Group
Rolex
Richemont
LVMH
Fossil
Citizen
Seiko
Patek Philippe
Casio
Chopard
Audemars Piguet
Movado Group
Kering
Breitling
Franck Muller
Folli Follie
Festina
Morellato & Sector
Time Watch
Fiyta
Rossini
Ebohr
Sea-Gull
Rarone
Geya
Poscer
Golgen
Movebest
Polaris
Tianba
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lady’s Watch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Lady’s Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lady’s Watch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lady’s Watch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
