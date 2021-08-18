Latest News : Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
The term Virtual Reality (VR) is the combination of the words virtual and reality. The word virtual means near, while reality is what is experienced by humans. Therefore, VR means near-reality. VR aims to combine human senses such as hearing, touch and sight, with software and hardware to create an immersive exploratory virtual environment. More technically, VR is a three-dimensional computer generated environment, which an individual can explore and interact with, as well as perform a series of actions or manipulate objects within the environment.
In 2018, the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market size was 580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Healthcare
Simulaids
GE Healthcare
Virtual realities
Intuitive Surgical
WorldViz
CAE Healthcare
TheraSim
Siemens Healthcare
Vital Images
Laerdal Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Semiconductor Components
Sensors
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmacy benefit Management
Rehabilitation and Therapeutics
Patient Care Management
Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging
Medical Training
Fitness Management
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
