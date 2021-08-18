Life Science Analytics Market – Data has Led to Technological Innovation in Analytics Solutions Boosting Demands

The life science analytics market report provides analysis of the life science analytics market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the life science analytics market over the forecast period.

It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The life science analytics market has been segmented based on type, component, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the life science analytics market has been classified into software and services. The software segment has been further bifurcated into on-premise and on-demand based on deployment type. The services segment has been bifurcated into professional and managed services.

In terms of application, the market has been categorized into clinical and preclinical trials, regulatory compliance, research and development, sales and marketing, and supply chain management. Based on end-user, the life science analytics market has been categorized into biomedical companies, laboratory and pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies.

Request Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23735

The laboratory and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the life science analytics market over the forecast period. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics.

Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, SAP SE, Take Solutions, Inc., IQVIA (Quintiles, Inc.), and SCIOInspire, Corp. (Scio Health Analytics) are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.