Location-based Search and Advertising Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Location-based Search and Advertising market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Location-based Search and Advertising market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Location-based search and advertising involves integrating advertisements with location-based solutions.

The rapid deployment of beacons is one major factor, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Foursquare

Xad

Groupon

Scanbuy

Shopkick

Yoose

Verve

Thumbvista

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

GPS

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

Observed Time Difference (OTD)

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Outlets

Public Places

Airports

Hospitals

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Location-based Search and Advertising

1.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Overview

1.1.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Location-based Search and Advertising Market by Type

1.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Foursquare

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Xad

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Groupon

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Scanbuy

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Shopkick

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Yoose

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Verve

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Thumbvista

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Location-based Search and Advertising in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Location-based Search and Advertising

5 United States Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook

7 China Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook

10 India Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Dynamics

12.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Opportunities

12.2 Location-based Search and Advertising Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

