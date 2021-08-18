Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Scope of the Report:

Luxury vinyl flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 64.83% of total downstream consumption volume of luxury vinyl flooring in global in 2016.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of luxury vinyl flooring in 2016.

The worldwide market for Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

