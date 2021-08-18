“Mobile Financial Services in Europe: Telco Service Portfolios and Positioning Strategies”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the mobile financial services (MFS) market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

Mobile financial services (MFS) adoption in Europe has grown rapidly with fierce competition on the market from financial insitutions, fin-tech companies, technology companies and telcos, explaining why despite telcos investments in MFS, most of their offers have not reached significant scale of adoption yet. Over the forecast period, operators will increase their focus on digital services as well as more advanced mobile banking products in order to further drive mobile money usage.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Section 1: Mobile Financial Services: Portfolio: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio of mobile network operators’ mobile financial services.

— Section 2: MFS in Europe: This section looks at the recent development and the current state of mobile financial services in Europe, while also providing a closer look at the differences and similarities of mobile person-to-person payments.

— Section 3: Case studies: This section takes a deep dive into two case studies from Europe giving insight into mobile network operators’ portfolios, strategies, positioning, and ambitions.

— Section 4: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the European MFS market.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2369520

Companies Mentioned:

· 3

· Apple

· Beeline

· Groupama

· Kyivstar

· MEO

· MTS

· Neteller

· Orange

· Orange Bank

· Poste Italiane

· Poste Mobile

· Qiwi

· Siirto

· Srill

· Tele2

· Telenor

· Telia Company

· TIM

Scope:

– The uptake of MNO-led MFS differ significantly between the CEE and WE, partly due to differences in the banked population.

— Key market drivers enabling telcos to capture market opportunities includes high rate of mobile services as well as smartphone penetration.

— In order to provide a fuller and more advanced range of mobile financial services, operators across the region are both creating in-house solutions and partnering with more traditional financial players.

Reasons to buy:

– Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of mobile financial services (MFS) portfolios and positioning in European markets.

— The report investigates MFS trends, milestones and competitive attributes, looking in particular at the various drivers and inhibitors in Europe.

— To study Europe’s most competitive telcos’ MFS provisions, in order to inform strategic decision-making.

— The report discusses commercial and technical developments in the wider mobile money market and what these developments might mean for the future.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2369520

Key Points from TOC:

Table of Contents 3

List of Exhibits 4

Executive Summary 5

Section 1: Mobile Financial Services Market Context 6

Mobile Financial Services Portfolio 7

Section 2: Mobile Financial Services in Europe 8

Mobile Financial Services in Europe 9

Taking a Closer Look at m-P2P 10

Drivers and Inhibitors in Europe 11

Key Milestones 12

Section 3: Case Studies 13

Kyivstar Mobile Money 14

Orange Bank 16

Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations 18

Appendix 20

Related Research 23

About GlobalData 24

Contact Information 25

Get More Access with Full [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/mobile-financial-services-in-europe-telco-service-portfolios-and-positioning-strategies

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]