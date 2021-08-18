Multi-factor Authentication Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Multi-factor Authentication market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Multi-factor Authentication market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Multi-factor authentication is an emerging category of the identity access management that involves use of multiple methods of authentication to verify a user’s identity. Authentication of user identity ensures secure online transactions, log on to online services, and access to corporate resources. Compromised credentials are the main cause of data breaches. Multi-factor authentication is used by organizations to implement an additional layer of security that requires users to authenticate via knowledge, possession, and inherence factors to gain access to corporate and social networks.

There is an increasing concern about data privacy across the globe. Numerous countries have introduced countermeasures by formulating regulations like HIPAA for the healthcare sector and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Basel II, PCI DSS, and SOX for the BFSI sector. These regulations offer complete guidelines related to end-user authentication that are essential before granting users access to confidential data. Organizations need to comply with the regulations specific to their regions and the non-compliance with rules can invite penalties. The stringency of the regulatory requirements for data security will contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

