Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market – Trends and Forecasts from 2019 To 2024

Oil Country Tubular Goods?OCTG?refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.

Scope of the Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Report

This report focuses on the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2779347

Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion.

Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.

Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.

The worldwide market for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Manufacturers

S. Steel Tubular Products

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

TPCO

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2779347

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Type

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

Some of the Points cover in Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019