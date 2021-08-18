Open API Banking: Defining the Potential and Opportunities by BBVA, Capital One, Credit Agricole, Fidor Bank, Monzo, N26, OCBC, Open Bank Project, Silicon Valley Bank, solarisBank, Starling Bank, Sutor Bank

“Open API Banking Detailed Analysis“:

Regulatory and technological developments are pushing banks in Europe and the UK to open up access to their systems and data via the use of application programming interfaces (APIs). If banks embrace the concept, they will be able to become one-stop shops for the best products on the market, crowdsource the development of new services, and generate revenue by selling access to their data and capabilities.

Key Findings:

– Regulatory initiatives such as PSD2 in Europe and the Open Banking Standard in the UK are forcing banks to open up their systems to third parties, and this will hasten the rollout of open APIs.

– Starling Bank and N26 are among those using the bank as a marketplace approach. Here, banks transform themselves into portals, using their open APIs to allow third-party services to be accessed from within their own platforms.

– Fidor Bank is an exemplar of the bank as a service strategy. Startups and other entities that want to offer banking services to their customers can connect to Fidor Bank’s capabilities via its APIs and build their own services and user interface on top.

Synopsis:

Verdict Financial's "Open API Banking: Defining the Potential and Opportunities" explores the impact of open banking initiatives and assesses the various strategies that banks can employ.

The report offers insight into:

– The current state of open banking and open API initiatives in the UK, Europe, and further afield.

– The advantages and disadvantages associated with the main open API strategies banks can use.

– Advice and recommendations for how to effectively deploy an open API strategy.

