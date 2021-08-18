Pancreatic Stents Market Overview by Top Companies Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2025

Global Pancreatic Stents Market: Overview

Pancreatic endotherapy has been used progressively for the treatment of a range of pancreatic disorders such as drainage of pseudocysts, chronic pancreatitis, recurrent acute pancreatitis, or disruptions, pancreatic duct leaks, and for the prevention of pancreatitis post ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography). The most common type of pancreatic endotherapy used is pancreatic stenting.

Often to relieve ductal obstruction resulting from refractory pain from strictures, papillary stenosis or stones stenting are used for pancreatic ducts. Additionally, stenting of the minor papilla is performed for the treatment of pancreatic divisum.

Pancreatic stents are tube like devices primarily made of metal or plastic. These are predominantly used to establish free flow of an obstructed pancreatic duct. Pancreatic stents could also be used to treat pancreatic stents leaks or for the prevention of post-ERCP pancreatitis.

Pancreatic stents is a significant progression in therapeutic endoscopy and have transformed the approach to pancreatic disorders. The new designs of plastic and metal stents have allowed an increased use in various biliary and pancreatic benign and malignant conditions, substituting interventional approaches and surgery in majority of the cases. These factors are anticipated to drive the market. However, adverse events such as stent occlusion, stent migration, and stent-induced pancreatic ductal changes are likely to restrain the market.

Global Pancreatic Stents Market: Drivers and Restraints

Additional investigation for increasing the duration of patency of pancreatic stents is conducted. In vivo studies to reduce bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation in plastic stents are executed. Randomized studies with larger patient group are conducted for comparing the clinical effectiveness, safety, and cost effectiveness of metal versus plastic stents in the management of benign strictures. Advancement in study of biodegradable stents development is likely to contribute to the growth of the pancreatic stents market.

Based on material, the global pancreatic stents market can be bifurcated into metal and plastic. Recent advancement in techniques of stent insertion and stent design of metal stents which are explicitly designed for transmural drainage; saddle-shape and bilateral flanges designed stent providing lumen anchoring with reduced risk of leakage and migration are likely to increase preference for metal stents.

Metal pancreatic stents are generally made up of stainless steel or nitinol and are available in the form of uncovered, partially, or fully covered self-expandable metal stents. SEMS have lengths ranging from 4 cm to 12 cm and diameters from 6mm to 10 mm. Recently, a new type of fully covered metal stent was introduced with the intent to diminish proximal and distal migration.

Global Pancreatic Stents Market: Key Segments

Plastic pancreatic stents are primarily made of polyurethane, polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon), and other plastic polymers, with length ranging from 2 cm to 25 cm and 3 F to 11.5 F in diameter. These stents come in different shapes: straight, wedge, curved, or with a single or double pigtail. Generally, there are side holes throughout the length of the stents to facilitate pancreatic flow.

In terms of end-user, the global pancreatic stents market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long term palliative care centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the major market share due to expertise and required infrastructure for procedure, as pancreatic stenting is associated with extended hospital stays with supportive care.

