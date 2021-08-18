Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market – Technology based Devices are the Factors Driving the Market and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Peripherally inserted central catheters, also known as PICC, is a soft, flexible, thin tube for an intravenous line. Intravenous medicines can be given though a peripherally inserted central catheters. Blood can be withdrawn from a peripherally inserted central catheters for laboratory tests. Peripherally inserted central catheters is more convenient compared to the several needle sticks that have been necessary for withdrawing blood and giving treatments. Peripherally inserted central catheters can also replace blood vessels and veins from the irritating effects of intravenous medicines. PICC is used in nursing facilities, hospital settings, or home care settings, and can remain in place for weeks or months. The symptoms for peripherally inserted central catheterss include blood sample withdrawal, parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy, and many more.

Factors such as rise in reimbursement policies, increase in health care expenditure globally, surge in inclination of surgeons toward peripherally inserted central catheterss, and rise in number of disorders needing applications of these catheterss are likely to drive demand during the forecast period. However, rise in preference for midline catheterss, increase in prevalence of deep vein thrombosis, and high risk of bloodstream infections, and shortage of specialized professionals for cathetersization are likely to restrain the market. Recent technological advancements and demand based innovations in peripherally inserted central catheterss such as presentation of anti-thrombogenic peripherally inserted central catheterss and anti-microbial peripherally inserted central catheterss will describe the future scope of the global peripherally inserted central catheterss market.

The global market of anal carcinoma treatment can be segmented based on product type, design, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into power injected and conventional. Based on design, the global peripherally inserted central catheters market can be classified into single lumen, double lumen, and multiple lumen. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cathetersization laboratories.

The global peripherally inserted central catheters market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further North America peripherally inserted central catheters market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe peripherally inserted central catheters market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia pacific peripherally inserted central catheters market is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America peripherally inserted central catheters market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa peripherally inserted central catheters market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global peripherally inserted central catheters market due to rise in geriatric population and increase in demand for rapid diagnosis and better treatment. Presently, the U.S. is the major peripherally inserted central catheters market in the region. The peripherally inserted central catheters market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Europe is the second largest peripherally inserted central catheters market after North America.

Major players operating in the global peripherally inserted central catheterss market are AngioDynamics, Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Vygon S.A, Cook Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Medical Component Inc., and Theragenics Corporation.

