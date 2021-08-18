Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market | Companies to Shift their Preference from Glass to Plastics Cartridges

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global pharmaceutical cartridges market in its published report, titled “Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges: Global Industry Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2026”. In terms of revenue, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The global market for pharmaceutical cartridges is segmented by material type and capacity type. On the basis of material type, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into glass and plastic. The glass segment is further segmented into Type I, Type II, and Type III glass type. The plastic segment is segmented into cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), cyclic olefin polymer (COP), polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP).

On the basis of capacity type, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into below 5ml, 5-50ml, 50-250ml and above 250ml capacity.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for value chain business partners looking to enter the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market.

The North America pharmaceutical cartridges market includes country-level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. pharmaceutical cartridges market is projected to witness a growth of 1.2x over the forecast period.

The Latin America pharmaceutical cartridges market includes country-level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America. The Brazil pharmaceutical cartridges market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% by the 2026 end. The Mexico pharmaceutical cartridges market is anticipated to represent highest incremental $ increase during the forecast period.