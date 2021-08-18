GlobalData’s report, “Phthalic Anhydride Industry Outlook in China to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on China’s Phthalic Anhydride industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers China’s Phthalic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Phthalic Anhydride producers.

Companies Mentioned:

· UPC Technology Corp

· China Petrochemical Corp

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Phthalic Anhydride plants in China

— Comprehensive information of all planned Phthalic Anhydride projects in China

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Phthalic Anhydride industry supply scenario in China from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Phthalic Anhydride industry market dynamics in China from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Phthalic Anhydride plants

— Company capacity shares for key Phthalic Anhydride producers in China.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on China’s Phthalic Anhydride industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting China’s Phthalic Anhydride industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Phthalic Anhydride producers

— Opportunities in the Phthalic Anhydride industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 7

2.1. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 7

2.2. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Company Share, 2017 24

3. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 25

3.1. China Phthalic Anhydride, Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 25

3.2. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 27

3.3. China Phthalic Anhydride, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 29

3.4. China, Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 31

4. China Phthalic Anhydride, Trade Balance, 2008–2022 33

4.1. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 33

4.2. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 35

4.3. China Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 37

5. UPC Technology Corp, Company Snapshot 39

5.1. UPC Technology Corp, Company Overview 39

5.2. UPC Technology Corp, Key Information 39

5.3. UPC Technology Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Market, 2017 40

5.3.1. UPC Technology Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 40

5.3.2. UPC Technology Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 41

5.3.3. UPC Technology Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Capacity in China, 2008–2022 42

5.3.4. UPC Technology Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Plant Details in China, 2017 43

6. China Petrochemical Corp, Company Snapshot 44

6.1. China Petrochemical Corp, Company Overview 44

6.2. China Petrochemical Corp, Key Information 44

6.3. China Petrochemical Corp, Business Description 45

6.3.1. Business Overview 45

6.3.2. Chemicals Overview 45

6.3.3. Exploration and Production: Overview 46

6.3.4. Marketing and Distribution: Overview 46

6.3.5. Refining: Overview 46

6.4. China Petrochemical Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Market, 2017 47

6.4.1. China Petrochemical Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 47

6.4.2. China Petrochemical Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 47

6.4.3. China Petrochemical Corp, Phthalic Anhydride Capacity in China, 2008–2022 48

6.5. SWOT Analysis 49

6.5.1. Overview 49

6.5.2. China Petrochemical Corp Strengths 50

6.5.3. Vertically Integrated Business Operations 50

6.5.4. Business Performance: Chemicals 50

6.5.5. Market Leading Operations 50

6.6. China Petrochemical Corp Weaknesses 51

6.6.1. Dependence on Third Party Suppliers: Refining 51

6.6.2. Cost Efficiency: Exploration and Production 51

6.7. China Petrochemical Corp Opportunities 51

6.7.1. Growth Potential for Unconventional Oil and Gas 51

6.7.2. Capital Expenditure: 2018 52

6.8. China Petrochemical Corp Threats 52

6.8.1. Exploration Production & Development Risks 52

6.8.2. Fluctuations in Oil and Gas Prices 52

6.8.3. Variation in Crude Slate Quality 53

7. Appendix 54

