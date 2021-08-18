Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market Development Analysis by Top 3 Companies (Barium & Chemicals Inc, Solvay S.A, Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co) | 2026

Barium sulfate is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and insoluble in water. An inorganic compound with the chemical formula BaSO4, it occurs as inorganic, mineral barite (heavy spar), which is the main commercial source of barium and materials prepared from it. Precipitated barium sulphate is a function filler which is superfine in nature and exhibits a low absorption threshold. It occurs as colorless orthorhombic crystals or a white amorphous powder, and does not dissolve in water, ethanol, and acid but is soluble in hot concentrated sulfuric acid. It allows insulation, prevents agglomeration & flocculation, and ultimately provides improved pigmentation efficiency to the surface upon which it is applied. Precipitated barium sulfate is synthetic barium sulfate precipitated with a specified particle size. The naturally occurring type of barium sulfate is used commonly. For applications requiring pure white colors, barium sulfate is obtained by precipitation as “blanc-fixe” (permanent white).

Precipitated barium sulfate is widely applicable in the paints & coatings, pigments, paper, plastic, rubber, inks, leather, and ceramics industries for its purity, low oil absorption, high burning point, insolubility in water, precise PH value, longer shelf life, non-toxicity, and effectiveness. Precipitated barium sulfate is stringently tested and can be significantly used for industrial paints, enamels, plastic material, adhesives, coatings, and sealants. Demand for precipitated barium sulfate is rising owing to the increasing application of its products.

Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market: Dynamics and Trends

Precipitated barium sulfate is added to various types of synthetic resin (such as acryl resin) as a diffusing material for transmitted and reflected light. Precipitated barium sulfate is a white crystalline solid odorless and insoluble in water. It transpires as the inorganic barite (heavy spar), which is the salable source of barium and materials prepared from barium. The precipitated barium sulfate It is used in white plastic raw material such as resin pellets and opalescence sheets. The precipitation of barium sulfate from an aqueous solutions of barium chloride and sodium sulfate is investigated experimentally in a continuous “Y mixture” to avoid any mixing influence. An increasing preference for plastic products among consumers is driving this market globally. Precipitated barium producers are targeting the coatings industry for trade. Due to the burgeoning coatings and rubber industries, the precipitated barium sulfate market is likely to expand substantially in the near future.

Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market: Segmentation

The precipitated barium sulphate market can be segmented by type into the following categories: ordinary precipitated barium sulfate, modified barium sulfate, nanometer precipitated barium sulfate, and others; by application into the coatings, rubber, plastic, and other industries, and distributed by region over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market: Region-wise outlook

Asia Pacific is dominating the overall precipitated barium sulfate market owing to increasing rate of industrialization in this region. Europe is also expected to grow significantly, followed by North America. Latin America and Middle East & Africa market are estimated to register moderate growth

Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in precipitated barium sulphate market are Cimbar Performance Minerals, Barium & Chemicals, Inc., Solvay S.A, Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd, Fuhua Chem, and Huntsman.