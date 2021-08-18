Remote Mobile Payment Market : Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2019-2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Remote Mobile Payment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022”.

This report on the global mobile payment market aspires to serve as a reliable tool to aid to the business decisions of targeted audiences. As the market for remote mobile payment market in its nascent stage, the research analysts of this report have given special care to the rapid technological advancements.

Built by a group of professional market research analysts, this report evaluates, estimates, and forecasts the future of the remote mobile payment market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study supplies forecast between 2017 and 2022 and comprises an exhaustive analysis of the value chain for each of the segments, divided on the basis of mode of payment, end user, devices, and region. This report on the global remote mobile payment market contains a comprehensive view of the market. The study includes factors that will act as drivers and restraints for the remote mobile payment market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report is backed by a qualitative representation on market attractiveness analysis, wherein every single segment has been explored based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, profit margin, market size, competition, impact strength, technology, and other factors (such as legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

Global Remote Mobile Payment Market: Segmentations

Based on mode of payment, the global remote mobile payment market has been segmented into peer-to-peer and m-commerce. In 2017, m-commerce accounted for 89.9% of the overall demand, which was worth US$1,058,366.1 mn. On the basis of end-use industry, the market for remote mobile payment has been bifurcated into hospitality and tourism, retail, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), airline, and healthcare. On the basis of device, the remote mobile payment market has been categorized into smart devices and feature phones.

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of remote mobile payment market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria. For each of these regions, this report on the global remote mobile payment market provides revenue comparison on the basis of mode of payment, end-use industry, and devices.

Global Remote Mobile Payment Market: Key Research Aspects

To compile this business tool, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants. Primary research included the bulk of research efforts, complimented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This process helped in authenticating and providing strength to the secondary research findings, whereas the primary research aided in the development of the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Secondary research sources that were frequently referred to by the researchers include, but were not limited to, company’s financial reports, official websites, annual reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings. Other sources such as market reports, internal and external proprietary databases, databases of statistics, national government documents, news articles, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the remote mobile payment market have also been referred for the report.

Global Remote Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Landscape

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., DH Corporation, Visa Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Square, Inc., Mastercard Incorporated., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., and PayPal Holdings, Inc., are some of the key companies currently functional in the global remote mobile payment market.

