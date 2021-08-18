Retail Banking Market Dynamics: New Zealand 2019

Margins among New Zealand banks have remained relatively stable due to benign macroeconomic conditions. The average cost-to-income ratio has changed little year on year, down 1 percentage point to 52% in 2017. However, there remain large disparities in operating efficiencies within the market. The same is also true for profitability, with large disparities in return on asset figures. Growth in balances across credit cards, retail deposits, personal loans, and mortgages is expected to continue at approximately the same rate for 2018–22.

This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that have affected the New Zealand retail banking market over the last year, and provides insight into —

— The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

— Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

— Overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Companies Mentioned:

· ANZ

· ASB

· BNZ

· Co-op Bank

· Heartland Bank

· HSBC

· KiwiBank

· SBS Bank

· TSB Bank

· Westpac

Scope:

– Term deposits grew by 14.7% in 2017 and non-bank consumer lending grew by 12%.

— The big four gained the largest share of the mortgage market in 2017, gaining on average 0.9%.

— Heartland Banks increased its percentage of loans distributed on marketplace lending platforms from 5% in 2016 to 10% in 2017.

Key Points from TOC:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

