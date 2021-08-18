Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than Î¼m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 Î¼m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Scope of the Report:

Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.

Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2016, nearly 76.98% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

The worldwide market for Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow Corning

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Market Segment by Type, covers

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2), with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

