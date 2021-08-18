Smart Tourism Market Overview by Type (Online,Offline),Applications(Making Reservations, Translation Services,Direction Guidance, Audio Guidance&other) with Top 16 Players Analysis

The research study on “Global Smart Tourism Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” published at OrbisResearch.com

Smart tourism refers to the application of information and communication technology for developing innovative tools in tourism.It supports integrated efforts at a destination to find innovative ways to collect and use data derived from physical infrastructure, social connectedness and organizational sources (both government and non-government), and users in combination with advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, experiences. The information and communication technology tools used for smart tourism include IoT, mobile communication, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It combines physical, informational, social, and commercial infrastructure of tourism with such tools to provide smart tourism opportunities.The principles of smart tourism lie at enhancing tourism experiences, improve the efficiency of resource management, maximize destination competitiveness with an emphasis on sustainable aspects.It should also gather and distribute information to facilitate efficient allocation of tourism resources and integrate tourism supplies at a micro and macro level ensuring that the benefits are well distributed.

Scope of the Report:

The global Smart Tourism market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Tourism.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Smart Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Booking Holdings

TripAdvisor

Expedia

HomeAway

Kayak

QUNR

Ctrip

Orbitz

MakeMyTrip

TravelZoo

Sabre Corporation

Opodo

Travelgenio

Voyages

Webjet

Wotif.com

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online

Offline

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Making Reservations

Translation Services

Direction Guidance

Audio Guidance

Other

Few points from Table of Contents:

1 Smart Tourism Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Tourism

1.2 Classification of Smart Tourism by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Tourism Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Smart Tourism Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Online

1.2.4 Offline

1.3 Global Smart Tourism Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Making Reservations

1.3.3 Translation Services

1.3.4 Direction Guidance

1.3.5 Audio Guidance

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Smart Tourism Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Tourism Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Tourism Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Tourism Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Tourism Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Tourism Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Tourism (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Booking Holdings

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Booking Holdings Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 TripAdvisor

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 TripAdvisor Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Expedia

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Expedia Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 HomeAway

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 HomeAway Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Kayak

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kayak Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 QUNR

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 QUNR Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Ctrip

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ctrip Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Orbitz

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Orbitz Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 MakeMyTrip

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 MakeMyTrip Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 TravelZoo

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 TravelZoo Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Sabre Corporation

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Sabre Corporation Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Opodo

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Opodo Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Travelgenio

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Travelgenio Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Voyages

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Voyages Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Webjet

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Webjet Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Wotif.com

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Smart Tourism Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Wotif.com Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Smart Tourism Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Smart Tourism Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Smart Tourism Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Smart Tourism Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Smart Tourism Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Tourism Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Smart Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Continued…

