Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2019
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is a third-generation Fuel Cell, an all-solid chemical power generator that converts the chemical energy stored in the Fuel and oxidizer directly into electricity at medium and high temperatures.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand in solid oxide fuel cell (sofc), increasing demand across asia pacific regions and growing demand in portable fuel cells.
This report focuses on Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adelan
Atrex Energy
Bloom Energy
Ceres Power
Convion
Delphi Automotive
Elcogen
FuelCell Energy
Versa Power Systems
Hexis
LG Fuel Cell Systems
Nexceris
Protonex Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Planar
Thin film
Tubular
Segment by Application
Generators
Aircrafts
Military
Other
