SPACE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS (SSA) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, CHALLENGES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) could be defined as a knowledge of the energy and particle fluxes in near-Earth space, natural and artificial objects passing through or orbiting within this space, including the past, present and future state of these components. The realm of near-Earth space may be left rather vague at this stage. It is definitely within cis-lunar space, but extends to an Earth-radius of at least 100,000 km to include nearly all man-made objects currently in orbit.
According to this study, over the next five years the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Space Situational Awareness (SSA) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Space Weather
Natural Space Debris
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Space Agencies
Department of Defense
Search and Rescue Entities
Intelligence community
Academic and Research Institutions
Satellite Operators/Owners
Launch Providers
Space Insurance Companies
Energy Industry
Air Traffic & Navigation Service Providers
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Vision Engineering Solutions
Exoanalytic Solutions
Schafer
Etamax Space
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analytical Graphics
Lockheed Martin
Sky and Space Global
Norstar Space Data
Polaris Alpha
Solers
Elecnor Deimos Group
Spacenav
GMV Innovating Solutions
Applied Defense Solutions
Globvision
Harris
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market by identifying its various subsegments.
