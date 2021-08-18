Surgical Booms Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

The technology in the surgical field is evolving at a very faster rate, but this growing technology seems to require a lot of space. The new advanced equipment that advances the procedures may result into cluttering the operating room. The solution for this clutter free operating rooms is the equipment management systems, generally called as surgical booms. The purpose of a surgical boom is to offer support to all the devices present in the operating room, improving the work flow in the operating room as well as the efficiency as the devices and their cables are off the operating room floor. Surgical booms reduce the complexity of cords and tubing on the floor hence increasing the floor area for easy movement. Surgical booms facilitate in having the equipment and the services within easy reach. Surgical booms increase the working space within an operating room, likewise improves ergonomics for the surgeons and the staff, helping them in managing they patient more effectively. Nowadays surgical booms with a capacity of being able to support 56-60 inch monitors are becoming progressively common in the advanced and integrated operating rooms.

Global Surgical Booms Market- Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Installation, the Global Surgical Booms market can be segmented into,

Free Standing

Mobile

On the basis of Product type, the Global Surgical Booms market can be segmented into,

Utility Booms

Equipment Booms

Anesthesia/Nursing Booms

On the basis of End User, the Global Surgical Booms market can be segmented into,

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

On the basis of Region, the Global Surgical Booms market can be segmented into,

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Surgical Booms Market- Market Dynamics:

Growing preference of minimally invasive surgery and operating room integration are anticipated to continue, which in turn are the driving forces for the surgical boom market. As surgical booms are becoming more and more popular, the hybrid operating rooms furthermore increase the demand for the novel hybrid-compatible forms of devices such as surgical tables, lights, monitors. Some of the recent trends in the surgical booms market include the increasing demand for the hybrid operating rooms, likewise growing the number of ambulatory surgical centers, and rising number of regulatory approvals for the operating room equipment and the recent technological advancements in the development of surgical booms. New advancements in the field of surgery and the operating room facilities have resulted in big changes in the surgical boom market. Increasing popularity of hybrid or integrated operating rooms, also the use of large high-resolution monitors and developments in the robotic surgery are driving the surgical booms market. Around, 350,000 procedures are performed annually in the US; this poses to be a big growth opportunity for the surgical boom market.

Global Surgical Booms Market-Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the Surgical Booms market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Amid them, North America and Europe are the top leading markets for the Surgical Booms market. Increasing number of procedures annually in the US and rising number of ambulatory surgical centers is leading the surgical booms market in North America. Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan are witnessing a higher growth rate in the surgical booms market due to the increasing healthcare spending in these regions as well as improving healthcare facilities.

Global Surgical Booms Market- Major Players:

Currently, the global Surgical Booms market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players and government policies. Some of the key players in the Global Surgical Booms market are Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Amico, Maquet Holdings, Trumpf Medical, Skytron, LLC., C V Medical and many others.

Regional analysis includes

