Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market 2019-2025, by Speedo, Aimer, Arena, Zoke, Yingfa, Triumph, Bluechips Apparel, American Apparel, Dolfin Swimwear and Beachwear
This report studies the global market size of Swimwear (Swimsuit ) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Swimwear (Swimsuit ) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Swimwear (Swimsuit ) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Swimwear (Swimsuit ) market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Swimwear (Swimsuit ) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Swimwear (Swimsuit ) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Swimwear (Swimsuit ) include
Speedo
Aimer
Arena
Zoke
Yingfa
Triumph
Bluechips Apparel
American Apparel
Dolfin Swimwear and Beachwear
Few
La Perla Group
Lufthansa Garment
Parah S.P.A
Perry Ellis
Platypus
Sanqi International
Adidas
Nike
Forever 21
Decathlon
Market Size Split by Type
By Structure
Split-style
Siamese-style
By Material
Spandex
Nylon
Polyester
Market Size Split by Application
Women
Men
Girl
Boys
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
