Technological Advancements : Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Healthcare IT Outsourcing is a kind of operating activities when healthcare organizations under pressure in a tight budget environment looking to outsource a portion of their IT operations.

Scope of the Report:

The global Healthcare IT Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare IT Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Healthcare IT Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare IT Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cognizant

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts

Accretive Health

Accenture

McKesson Corporation

Infosys Limited

IBM

HP

HCL Technologies

Dell

Computer Sciences Corporation

Epic System

Xerox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Payer HCIT Outsourcing

Operational HCIT Outsourcing

Life Sciences HCIT Outsourcing

IT Infrastructure Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Provider System

Health Insurance

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Others

