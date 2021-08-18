Telecom Testing Equipment Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2028

Telecom Testing Equipment: Market Outlook

Telecom is a short name for telecommunications, where context allows media or people to commonly exclude the rest of its name without confusion, often resulting from a monopoly or previous monopoly. The term is now trademarked by various companies in their local jurisdiction, although usually with a qualifier of locality (e.g. ‘Deutsche’ Telekom), since 1985. In some countries, (e.g. New Zealand) the word TELECOM on its own is a registered trade mark.

The telecom service providers have transformed their legacy network into an advanced multimedia service network. Organization of advanced network elements gives a variety of configurations and value added services, due to this complex and advanced network elements, a telecom testing equipment is required for service oriented network in terms of end user experience, service quality, and interoperability.

The telecom industry widely uses telecom testing equipment for automated/load testing, conformance testing, remote accessibility, fault testing & analysis, customized testing, and centralized web-based control & analysis. Further, in the telecom industry, significant investment of capital is required for infrastructure development. Telecom testing equipment accounts for a considerable share of the invested capital.

Telecom Testing Equipment and its Properties:

Requirement for testing equipment is growing due to growing bandwidth demand and introduction of next generation cellular & wireless technologies. Further, increasing R&D spending in the telecom sector along with growth in the mobile phone market is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, regulatory compliance, government support, and constant technology developments are expected to boost the telecom testing equipment market during the forecast period. The telecom industry has witnessed unprecedented growth from the past few years due to continuous deployment of next-generation technologies, increasing subscriber base, and unprecedented data traffic. A major driving factor for the growth of the telecom testing equipment market is the introduction of new telecom technologies and standards within the telecom industry. The latest trend driving the telecom testing equipment market is the ongoing special testing of LTE advanced technology and bandwidth measurements.

Global Telecom Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product, the global telecom testing equipment market has been segmented as:

General purpose test equipment (GPTE)

Mechanical test equipment (MTE)

On the basis of service, the global telecom testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Product support services

Managed services

Professional services

On the basis of end use, the global telecom testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Network equipment manufacturers (NEMS)

Telecommunication service providers

Mobile device manufacturers

Global Telecom Testing Equipment Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Telecom Testing Equipment market identified across the value chain include Anritsu Corporation, EXFO, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Tecra Tools, Inc., Tessco, Mortek, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Spirent Communications, and Agilent Technologies., among the other telecom testing equipment manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Telecom Testing Equipment Market:

The telecom testing equipment market is also driven by the impact of 4G, Wi-Fi, and fibre roll-outs along with 5G technology. Introduction of 5G technology is expected to have a major impact on telecom and wireless companies. 5G technology is predicted to meet increasing demand for higher data rates & capacity. It would also enable next-generation IoT and M2M applications which includes autonomous vehicles and virtual or augmented reality. Further, telecom service providers around the globe are focused on Wi-Fi offload strategies to ensure that the quality of Wi-Fi networks becomes carrier-grade. In the telecom industry, demand for VOLTE and LTE testing equipment is expected to grow in the coming years due to re-establishment of LTE technology. This has created multiple opportunities for small &medium telecom testing equipment vendors in the market. Rising IT investments are also expected to offer lucrative opportunities for telecom testing equipment vendors across the world, especially in North America. Further, development in automotive, and IT and communications sectors in the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.