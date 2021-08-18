Telesurgery Market – Drivers and restraints spread globally forecast 2017-2025

Global Telesurgery Market: Brief Overview

Telesurgery, commonly known as remote surgery, is an advanced technology that helps the doctors in performing a surgical procedure without being physically present in the operation theater. Telesurgery is achieved employing technologically advanced robots that execute preferred purposes with the help of preinstalled programs and a high-speed communication technology. The foundation of telesurgery is based on the principle of robotics and advanced communication technology. Surgical robots comprise a master console, one or multiple surgical arms, and an advanced sensory system. Generally, with the use of management information system technology and communication technology, a surgeon controls the functions of the surgical robots that perform the surgery. In spite the technology being innovative and dependable in nature, a surgeon is always present with the telesurgery system to control the malfunctions of the systems and further address complications.

The market intelligence report is a comprehensive review of the growth trail in terms of current, historical, and future scenarios of the global telesurgery market. It offers an evaluation of the aspects that are expected to influence the development of the market and the primary trends have also been specified in the research study. The research study also offers a broad lookout on the vendor landscape of the market through Porter’s five forces analysis. The research publication provides references of mergers and acquisitions, the research and development activities, specifics on licensing and collaborations. The report probes into the strategies related to marketing, shares, and product portfolio of the key participants in the global telesurgery market.

Global Telesurgery Market: Key Trends

The telesurgery market is anticipated to display exponential growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as rising number of surgeries across the globe, time and cost efficiency, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, and increasing innovations in technology. A large number of surgeries worldwide is considered as one of the most valuable factors contributing to the market growth of the global telesurgery market. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (C.D.C.), over 51 million surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2010.

On the basis of applications, the market has been classified into pediatric surgeries, gynecological operations, esophageal fundoplication, pancreatectomy, liver transplant, liver resection, cardiothoracic surgeries, and cancer surgery.

Global Telesurgery Market: Geographical Analysis

Region-wise the global telesurgery market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Currently, North America is leading the market with the maximum number of shares owing to rising technological advancements and growing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, and liver disorders. Nevertheless, Europe and some of the countries in Asia-Pacific such as India, Japan, Australia, and China are projected to exhibit lucrative growth in the upcoming years owing to incessantly growing technological innovations and rising surgical practices.

Global Telesurgery Market: Insight into Key Participants

Prime companies engaged in the development and commercialization of the telesurgery system are TransEnterix, Inc. (Flex Ligating Shears advanced energy device), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (da Vinci surgical system), and SRI Intentional (M7) among others.