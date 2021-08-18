The US Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022)

Scope of the Report:

The report titled “The US Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)” provides a detailed analysis of the US landscaping services market in terms of value followed by segments and end users. Further, an analysis of the analysis of the US landscaping services and snow removal has been done in terms of total addressable market (TAM).

The report also includes the analysis of the global landscaping market and share analysis of the US to highlight the importance of the US relative to the global market.

Under competitive landscape, players in the commercial landscape and snow removal services market have been compared on the basis of share followed by their comparison on the basis of revenues.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US landscaping market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

BrightView Holdings Inc., Gothic Landscape, Aspen Grove Landscape Group, Park West Companies, Corp. and Yellowstone Landscape Group some of the key players operating in the US landscaping services market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage:

BrightView Holdings

Gothic Landscape

Aspen Grove Landscape Group

Park West Companies

Yellowstone Group

Executive Summary:

Landscaping refers to the planning, laying out, and construction of gardens. All this is done in order to improve their appearance and create useable space for outdoor activities around the home or business. Landscaping services helps customers to increase their property value, better use of land and also avoid accidental damage due to their own lack of knowledge on lawn maintenance techniques.

The landscaping services market can be segmented on the basis of products and applications. On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into lawn mowers, bush trimmers, edging tools and artificial grass turfs. On the basis of application, the market can be split into residential and commercial applications.

The United States (US) landscaping services market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2018-2022). The growth of the market is supported by factors such as increased outsourcing of landscaping services to third party companies, focus on enhancement of corporate campus environment, increased spending on construction of private non residential entities and hike in disposable income in the US.

The market faces some challenges such as the seasonal nature of the landscaping industry, shortage of quality labor, high competition and fluctuations in fuel prices. Mergers and acquisitions, use of organic methods in landscaping, sole sourcing, technological advancements and growth in multifamily properties are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

