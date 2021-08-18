Toothpaste Market Report | Growth Rate, Segment, Share and Global Forecast To 2025

The urgent need for oral hygiene is the primary factor driving the market growth. Increasing incidence of dental caries and cavities has created the need for toothpastes which can prevent the growth of bacteria and plaque. Awareness of oral health thanks to government initiatives is likely to sustain the market growth in the forthcoming years. This can be credited to consumption of sugar foods and changing urban lifestyles.

The global toothpaste market is expected to rise and touch a valuation of USD 21,642 million by 2025, with a 4.80% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Demand for specialized toothpaste for specific dental ailments is projected to bolster market growth exponentially. Emerging trend of dental whitening is expected to benefit from this trend and manufacturers will be quick to capitalize and launch unique flavors for consumers. In addition, market participants are increasing their reach by launching products in rural areas. Manufacture of toothpastes in specific packaging catering to the rural populace is likely to boost the market profit margins.

Top Players:

Dabur India Ltd. (India),

3M (U.S.),

Unilever PLC (U.K.),

D.R. Harris & Co Ltd. (U.K.),

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea),

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co Ltd. (Hong Kong),

The Himalaya Drug Company (India),

CCA Industries, Inc. (U.S.),

Coswell SpA (Italy),

Procter & Gamble (U.S.),

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.),

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.),

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Industry Segments:

Based on type, the toothpaste market consists whitening, sensitivity, children’s, smokers, herbal, and others. The sensitivity type is predicted to reach a value of USD 5,438.3 million by 2025. This can be caused due to overzealous brushing techniques and abrasive ingredients. The segment is purported to gain attention over the forecast period due to rising cases of tooth sensitivity. This is evident by the launch of Sensodyne Rapid Relief toothpaste by GlaxoSmithKline in March 2018. But the herbal segment is touted to experience the highest CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period to touch a valuation of USD 3,925.9 million by 2025. The children’s type is expected to garner close to USD 3,516.4 million by 2025 for the toothpaste market. This can be due to parental concern regarding oral health of their children. Manufacturers use a mix of packaging and advertising to appeal to kid’s tastes. But premium prices of oral healthcare solutions in this segment can hinder the growth in this segment.

By distribution channel, the market relies on two, mainly store-based and non-store-based. The store-based channel is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% during the assessment period. It can accrue USD 13,569.9 million for the toothpaste market by 2025. This can be credited to high sales of oral care solutions in Asia Pacific. It can accumulate a demand of 4,843.7 million units by 2025. On the other hand, the non-store-based segment can experience a higher CAGR of 5.09% over the assessment period to generate close to USD 5,584.9 million by 2025. The proliferation of ecommerce stores is likely to facilitate the growth of this segment.

Geographical Analysis:

The APAC region accounted for 31.90% share in 2017. It is touted to expand in size at 5.25% CAGR over the assessment period to touch USD 7,146.2 million by 2025. This can be attributed to the boom in population in developing economies coupled with rising expendable income levels of consumers. The organized retail sector and a strong distribution network make the region viable for investments by manufacturers. The region is touted to attain a market volume of 2,709.7 million units by 2025.

On the other hand, North America held nearly 29.01% share of the toothpaste market in 2017. Expansion of product portfolio by oral care providers coupled with innovation in toothpaste flavors can bode well for the market. Promotions to create awareness of new brands coupled with marketing campaigns on social media channels can provide the region the much-needed impetus. The U.S. and Canada are prime contributors of the region. The North America toothpaste market size is predicted to touch USD 6,330.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.91% over the forecast period.

The Europe market size can reach USD 5,276.3 million by 2025. Demand for natural and organic flavors is likely to trigger innovation among toothpaste manufacturers. Technological advances and investments in research and development (R&D) can bolster market demand exponentially.

