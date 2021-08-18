Vinyl Ester Resins Market Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 35-45 percent content by weight.

Scope of the Report:

The upstream of Vinyl Ester Resins industry is Bisphenol A, epoxy resin, methacrylic acid, maleic anhydride, styrene and so on. Since raw material are most commodities, and most manufacturers can achieve part of the internal supply of raw materials, although raw material ratio in the manufacturing cost is relatively high, in general, bargaining power of raw material enterprises is weak. Vinyl Ester Resins industry downstream industry is wide, the mainly fields are fiber reinforce plastic (FRP), button and coating. FRP Products is the largest application of Vinyl Ester Resins with market share of 56.42% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Ester Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Vinyl Ester Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ashland

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Reichhold

DSM

AOC Resins

Fuchem

Changzhou Tianma Group

Showa Denko

Interplastic Corporation

Hexion

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

FRP Products

Anti-corrosion Coating

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Ester Resins product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Ester Resins, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Ester Resins in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Ester Resins in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Vinyl Ester Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Vinyl Ester Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Vinyl Ester Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Ester Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

