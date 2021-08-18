Vocational Training Market 2019 Adobe Systems Articulate Global Assima Bit Media Blackboard Career Education Cegos Cisco Systems City & Guilds Kineo Desire2Learn Fischer, Knoblauch HealthStream HPE IMC Inspired ELearning IBM IntraLearn Software KnowledgePool Lumesse Microsoft
Global Vocational Training Market 2019-2024
Vocational training is education that prepares people to work in various jobs, a craft, or as a technician. A vocational school is a type of educational institution specifically designed to provide vocational education. Vocational education can take place at the post-secondary, further education, and higher education level; and can interact with the apprenticeship system.
Scope of the Global Vocational Training Market Report
This report studies the Vocational Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vocational Training market by product type and applications/end industries.
Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.
Vocational Training applications are Students and Office Workers and Office Workers was the most widely used area which took up about 76.45% of the global total in 2017.
The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include Adobe Systems Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos, Cisco Systems, City & Guilds Kineo, Desire2Learn, Fischer, Knoblauch, HealthStreamHewlett Packard Enterprise, IMC, Inspired ELearning, International Business, Machines(IBM), IntraLearn Software, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Microsoft and so on.
The global Vocational Training market is valued at 30100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 48200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vocational Training.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Vocational Training Market Segment by Manufacturers
Adobe Systems
Articulate Global
Assima
Bit Media
Blackboard
Career Education
Cegos
Cisco Systems
City & Guilds Kineo
Desire2Learn
Fischer, Knoblauch
HealthStream
HPE
IMC
Inspired ELearning
IBM
IntraLearn Software
KnowledgePool
Lumesse
Microsoft
Global Vocational Training Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Vocational Training Market Segment by Type
Technical
Non-Technical
Global Vocational Training Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Students
Office Workers
Some of the Points cover in Global Vocational Training Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Vocational Training Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Vocational Training Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Vocational Training Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Vocational Training Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Vocational Training Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Vocational Training Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Vocational Training Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
