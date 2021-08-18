Waste to Energy Market 2019 – by Industry Evaluation, Competitive Landscape, Recent Development, and Forecast 2027

Waste To Energy Market: Synopsis

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global waste to energy market is marked to exhibit significant growth during the assessment period of 2016-2023 Increased consumption of energy and complexities faced during waste management as result of high rate of waste generation all over the world is generating demand for advanced technology that can efficiently convert waste into a form of consumable energy. Emergence of proper disposal of waste generated due to the presence of large population base in the developing and developed regions is leading to development of new techniques of waste management that can be converted it into consumable energy.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1369

Industry Highlights

Recycling of waste products is one of the major waste management solutions that are aiding in generating consumable energy that can be effectively utilized for various industrial as well as domestic purposes. Rapid exhaustion of non-renewable energy sources is generating demand for advanced technology that can harness energy from alternative sources such as waste. High demand for energy as a result of current energy crisis caused due to unprecedented consumption of energy and emergence of management of large amount of waste are majorly propelling the expansion of the global waste to energy market. Incorporation of advanced technology in recycling plants and increased research for development of techniques that can convert waste into energy in cost-effective manner is also contributing to the expansion of the global waste to energy market. However, lack of skilled professionals to operate and maintain waste to energy plants is restraining the expansion of the global market for waste to energy during the review period.

Competitive Landscape

Waste Management, Inc.

Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM)

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Covanta Energy Corporation

Veolia Environment

China Everbright International Limited

Suez Environment S.A.

Waste To Energy Market Segmentation

The global market for waste to energy is segmented on the basis of technology and method.

By technology, the global waste to energy market is segmented into biological and thermal. The thermal technology segment is forecasted to command the major share of the global waste to energy market.

On the basis of method, the global waste to energy market is segmented into incineration, anaerobic digestion, gasification, pyrolysis, and fermentation.

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/waste-to-energy-market-1369

Waste To Energy Regional Market Analysis

The global market for waste to energy has been geographically segmented into five regions such as South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia Pacific region commands the dominant share of the global waste to energy market owing to the rapid rise in generation of waste due as a result of increasing population base, increased energy consumption, and rising environmental awareness in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in this region. Stringent regulations regarding the management of waste and deployment of technologically advanced solutions are propelling the expansion of waste to energy market in the Americas.

Industry Updates

In January 2019, Valmet, a developer and supplier of technologies for paper, pulp, and energy industries, has announced that it will be developing boiler plants that are fired with refuse-derived fuel for a waste-to-energy plant in Urumchi, China.

In January 2019, it has been announced by Zoomlion, a leading waste management company that it is strategizing to open a waste-to-energy plant in the upcoming years.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]