Wi-Fi Chipset Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2022

Wi-Fi chipset Market – Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market: – Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Quantenna Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others

Market Highlights:

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware, a system-on-chip (SoC) that allows a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This Wi-Fi chipset is used in many applications as smart phones, personal computers, laptops and others.

In this rapidly progressing environment, the growing demand of high-tech electronic products, increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises is contributing in the growth of electronic industry resulting to positive growth in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market. Developments in computer aided systems; wearable technology, internet of things (IoT), automated technologies are some of the major driving factors of Wi-Fi chipset market. The study indicates a rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds ultimately increase the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover launch of new frequency bands would be a driving factor for the Wi-Fi chipset market. The global Wi-Fi chipset market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user. The Wi-Fi chipset can be available in 3 bands as single, dual and tri bands. The study indicates that the restraining factor for the Wi-Fi chipset market would be high costs and licensing.

The Global Wi-Fi chipset Market is expected to grow at USD 20 Billion by 2022, at 4% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi chipset Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia- Pacific region would grow significantly in the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Wi-Fi chipset market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, developments in wireless communication sector, economic development, growing digitization, and many more in this region. The study predicts that Latin America would also show a significant growth in Wi-Fi chipset market.

Wi-Fi chipset Market – Segmentation:

The Wi-Fi chipset Market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user. Looking through the end-user segments, it has been observed that consumer electronics sector is dominating the Wi-Fi chipset market. The study also indicates that manufacturing industry and automotive industry would expect a substantial increase in Wi-Fi chipset market due to rising demand of miniaturization and automation. The study reveals that mobile device applications would dominate the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds.

