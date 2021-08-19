AC Power Source Market – Trends and Forecasts from 2019 To 2024

The AC Power Source not only plays the role as a precision AC/DC power source but also a powerful analyzer. It contains abundant features for the testing and characteristic analysis of power supplies, electronic devices, components and modules.

Scope of the Global AC Power Source Market Report

This report focuses on the AC Power Source in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes six regions: USA, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the AC Power Source supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 36 percent in North America, Asia-Pacific is the similar.

In terms of Share, the AC power source is mainly applied in Aerospace & Military, Research & design, Power Industry and Manufacturing tests. In 2017, as proposed, manufacturing tests occupies the most, accounting for 37%, Research & design accounts for 15%, Aerospace & Military accounts for 24% and Power Industry (PV inverter, server power supply, etc.) occupies about 8%.

The worldwide market for AC Power Source is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global AC Power Source Market Segment by Manufacturers

Pacific Power Source

Chroma Systems Solutions

Kikusui Electronics

Keysight Tech

MUNK

Preen (AC Power Corp.)

B&K Precision Corp

AMETEK Programmable Power

Matsusada Precision

Ainuo Instrument

Behlman Electronics

Jingtong Regulator

Global AC Power Source Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global AC Power Source Market Segment by Type

Linear AC Power Sources

PWM AC Power Sources

Global AC Power Source Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & military

Research & design

Power industry

Manufacturing tests

Others

