Agricultural Drones Market Forecast for Next 5 Years of Various Segments Along With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Agricultural Drones Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Variable Rate Application, Crop Spraying, Livestock, Agricultural Photography) – Forecast to 2022

The prominent players in the agricultural drones market are Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Ltd (China), Aero Vironment Inc. (U.S.), Avular Bv (Netherlands), Resson Aerospace Corporation (Canada), Effidence (France), Aeryon Labs (Canada), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Draganfly Innovations (Canada), Precisionhawk (U.S.), Blue Sky Agro (India), among others.

Get a FREE Sample Report with Complete TOC @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2780

Market Highlights

Regional analysis for agricultural drones market is studied in different geographic regions such as North- America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world. North America has acquired the largest market share in agricultural drones market due to growth in use of drones in California vineyard for making better wine. Europe is the second largest region leading which is driven by crop spraying methods which has led to precise and accurate spraying of pesticides and chemicals on slopes. Asia-Pacific region drives India in boosting its agricultural sector under the mission ‘Make in India’ which increases the need of agricultural drones in market.

The agricultural drones market is growing rapidly over 27% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~4.3 billion by the end of forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Agricultural drone manufacturers

• Agricultural ministry

• End users

• Technology investors

• Government institutions

• Drone analysts

• Consultancy firms

Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation

Agricultural drones market is segmented on the basis of component and application .The component segment consists of hardware and software sub-segments. The hardware segment includes fixed-wing, rotary blade and hybrid. The software segment includes data management, imaging software and data analysis. The application segment consists of field mapping, crop scouting, variable rate application, crop spraying, livestock and agricultural photography. By component segment, rotary blade drones are faster to set up in the field and can take off and land easily. These drones are easy to operate and have ability to fly more precisely in conditions where the turns are sharp. These drones are easy to operate for inexperienced users to make drones take off and land easily.

Market Research Analysis:

Agricultural drones market is expected to revolutionize the future of the world in the forecast period.

These drones are used in precision agriculture which carry out optimization of treatments done on crops by reducing the use of fertilizers to half percent. The advantages of using drones is that it reduces water consumption, labor and material costs and provides up-to-date information about the processes carried out and field status.

Regional analysis for agricultural drones market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America market is identified as fastest growing market in order to make smarter decisions in production of crops such as where to harvest, which plants need more nutrients, which areas need more water and which need less. Europe is dominating the market for the use of agricultural drones due to the awareness among farmers to attend agricultural shows that help them realize the GPS devices installed in tractors to carry out target crop treatments with precision and accuracy.

Send an Enquiry For More Information @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2780

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Agricultural Drones Market: by Component (%)

Figure 3 Agricultural Drones Market: by Application (%)

Figure 4 Agricultural Drones Market: by Region (%)

Figure 5 North America Agricultural Drones Market, by Component (%)

Figure 6 North America Agricultural Drones Market, by Application (%)

Figure 7 Europe Agricultural Drones Market, by Component (%)

Figure 8 Europe Agricultural Drones Market, by Application (%)

Continued….

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Report @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agricultural-drones-…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.