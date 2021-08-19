Antibiotic Resistance Market to Witness Quick Rise during forecast period

Antibiotics are the drug class which is used to treat the bacterial infection. If the patient takes antibiotic for a long period of time bacteria become used to the antibiotics and changes its response which is referred are the antibiotic resistance. Only bacteria can become antibiotic resistance, not humans or animals. Antibiotic resistance occurs naturally or via random mutation. The infection caused by antibiotic resistance bacteria much harder to treat. Antibiotic resistance also leads to a prolonged hospital stay, medical cost, and mortality. Antibiotic resistance is usually accelerated when the antibiotics are misused or overused by individuals. To avoid the antibiotic resistance it is necessary to follow the advice by the medical professional. Also, antibiotic should not be used for the treatment of cold or flu it may cause the antibiotic resistance. A various alternative option for the treatment of bacterial infection is available viz. monoclonal antibodies, microbiota transplant, and probiotics.

Rising number of patient pool suffering from bacterial infection is the primary factor driving the growth of antibiotic resistance market over the forecast period. Due to lack of awareness, few patient overuse or misuse of antibiotics which also upsurge the demand for antibiotic resistance market. Many pharmaceutical companies are focusing to develop the antibiotic resistance drugs which will boost the demand for antibiotic resistance market over the next decade. Stringent regulatory process to approve the therapies for the antibiotic resistance may sluggish the growth of the antibiotics resistance market. Also, lack of interest of investor for the research and development of antibiotics resistance therapies will also hamper the development of antibiotic resistance market.

The global Antibiotic Resistance market is classified on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and region.

Based on drug class, Antibiotic Resistance market is segmented into following:

Oxazolidinones

Cephalosporins

Tetracyclines

Lipoglycopeptides

Others

Based on distribution channel, Antibiotic Resistance market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

The Antibiotic Resistance market is expected to witness significant traction over the next decade due to the rising prevalence of bacterial infection. According to the World Health Organization, about 70% of the world population has a bacterial infection once in their lifetime. Biotechnology companies Melinta Therapeutics, Achaogen, and Nabriva Therapeutics are solely focusing to develop the therapies for the antibiotic resistance infection. While major pharmaceutical companies are not focusing to develop the therapies for the antibiotic resistance infection. Among all end user, hospital pharmacies is the leading segment in the of revenue share for global antibiotics resistance which is then followed by the retail pharmacies. While online pharmacies is the fasted growing segment by end user for antibiotic resistance market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region expected to dominate the antibiotic resistance market by revenue share which is then owing high prevalence of bacterial infection in countries such as India and China. North America and Europe are also gaining the high traction for antibiotic resistance market due to high awareness level of people in the about the antibiotic resistance in this region. The availability of better medical facilities in U.S and few of the countries in Western Europe is driving the growth of antibiotic resistance market in North America and Europe. MEA and Latin America is the less attractive segment for antibiotic resistance market anticipated to low availability of medical facilities in this region. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the emerging countries for antibiotic resistance market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Antibiotic Resistance are Merck & Co. Inc., Johnsson and Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Cipla Pharmaceutics, Allergan plc., Melinta Therapeutics, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Macrolide Pharmaceuticals, AmpliPhi Biosciences, Biolytx Pharmaceuticals, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated Biotherapeutics, BioFilm Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, NovaBiotics Ltd and others.

