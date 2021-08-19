Automotive Tuner Ics Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Forecast Period

Automotive Tuner ICs: Introduction and Market Dynamics

Automotive Tuner ICs are tunable Radio Frequency (RF) receivers that extract signal from standard channels for automobile applications. Manufacturers offer automotive tuner ICs for digital radio, navigation and digital TV. These automotive tuner ICs range from economical and single tuner designs to premium and multi-tuner ICs for car radio systems.

Automotive tuner ICs are designed to offer optimum HD Radio/DAB/DMB and AM/FM digital radio performance for high-end demanding automobile radio systems at lowered system expenditure. This factor is estimated to increase the adoption rate of automotive tuner ICs during the forecast period. Today, automobiles feature sophisticated entertainment systems integrated with multiple automotive tuner ICs and antennae. The ever-rising integration of advanced infotainment systems in vehicles is estimated to drive the global automotive tuner ICs market. Also, growth in the automotive industry and continuous innovation and integration of enhance automotive technologies is estimated to be the primary factor driving the growth of the global automotive tuner ICs market. Automotive tuner ICs capture Radio Data System (RDS) information for info-navigation systems, enable FM phase diversity reception, and offer support for and support digital radio standards, such as Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB) and HD Radio. These features offered by automotive tuner ICs are anticipated to enable the global automotive tuner ICs market to record a noteworthy growth rate. High presence of manufacturers and distributors offering economical as well as premium automotive tuner ICs is another factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global automotive tuner ICs market doting the forecast period.

The ever-increasing demand for vehicular electronics, along with the reduction is prices of automotive tuner ICs, is estimated to offer attractive opportunities in the global automotive tuner ICs market during the forecast period.

However, the design and development chain of automotive tuner ICs is extremely complex. These complexities faced by manufacturers are expected to challenge the growth of the global automotive tuner ICs market during the forecast period.

Automotive Tuner ICs: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global automotive tuner ICs market can be segmented into the following,

Hybrid/Multi-chip Integrated Circuits Mixed Signal Automotive Tuner ICs Analog Automotive Tuner ICs Digital Automotive Tuner ICs

Monolithic Integrated Circuits

On the basis of application, the global automotive tuner ICs market can be segmented into the following,

Transmission Control System

Engine Management

In-vehicle Networking

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Automotive Tuner ICs: Regional Market Outlook

Strong investments and initiatives incorporated by governments and companies in order to enhance vehicle standards and ensure safety of passengers on-board are anticipated to enable the automotive tuner ICs market in Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate among all the regional markets, during the forecast period. Currently, Western Europe holds the largest market share of the global automotive tuner ICs market. This dominance may be attributed to the ever-increasing supply and demand for intelligent transportation system. Growing integration of sensors and technologies facilitating real time tracking is also anticipated to drive the automotive tuner ICs market in Western Europe. Rapid electrification in the automobile sector is expected to propel the growth of the North American automotive tuner ICs market during the forecast period. However, design related complexities are estimated to hinder the growth of the automotive tuner ICs markets in all the regions.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27883

Automotive Tuner ICs: Market Key Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global automotive tuner ICs market include, Intel Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Texas Instruments Incorporated; ON Semiconductor; Maxim Integrated; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductor; Rohm Semiconductor; Infineon Technologies; Qualcomm Corporation; and Renesas Electronics Corporation, among others. Texas Instruments Incorporation is estimated to record the largest market share of the global automotive tuner ICs market by the end of the forecast period.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27883